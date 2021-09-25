Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 853 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,301,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after buying an additional 170,564 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Match Group stock opened at $160.91 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.