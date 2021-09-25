Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $81,394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.32. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.