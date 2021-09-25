Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day moving average is $158.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

