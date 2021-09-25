Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $883,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after buying an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,387,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,071,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,677,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $93.64 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.