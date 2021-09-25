Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 57,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 153,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

