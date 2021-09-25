Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,880 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $82.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

