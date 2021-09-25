Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $104.84 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81.

