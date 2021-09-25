Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.