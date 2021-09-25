Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 376,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $231.59 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $451.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

