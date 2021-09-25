Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $409.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.69.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.