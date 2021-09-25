Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$50,327,565.02 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 206,650 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.13, for a total transaction of C$32,264,727.40.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total transaction of C$181,019,728.89.

On Monday, September 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 215,019 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.88, for a total transaction of C$33,518,067.38.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$146.55 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$138.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.41.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

