Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78.
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 390,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,252. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
