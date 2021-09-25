Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Sells $997,832.50 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $174.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after acquiring an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $32,815,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,456,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

