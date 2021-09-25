InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000.

Shares of INMD traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.48. 1,697,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,433. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98. InMode has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

InMode shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 30th.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

