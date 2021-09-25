Indexed Finance Trading Down 5.3% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $65,009.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00006443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00071635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00107142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00145231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.99 or 0.99991475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.68 or 0.06834510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.02 or 0.00772077 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

