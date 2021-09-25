Independent Family Office LLC Sells 364 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Independent Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $160.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,477. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

