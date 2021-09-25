Independent Family Office LLC Invests $257,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,301. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

