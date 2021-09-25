Independent Family Office LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Independent Family Office LLC reduced its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 0.4% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.25. 48,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $95.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

