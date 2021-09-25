Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.