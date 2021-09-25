i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) vs. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Head to Head Survey

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.9% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stamps.com and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 3 0 0 2.00 i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75

Stamps.com presently has a consensus target price of $330.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.19%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.70%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stamps.com and i3 Verticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $757.98 million 8.01 $178.66 million $10.42 31.61 i3 Verticals $150.13 million 5.41 -$420,000.00 $0.51 49.45

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 15.25% 21.00% 15.41% i3 Verticals -3.18% 6.64% 3.23%

Summary

Stamps.com beats i3 Verticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. The MetaPack segment focuses in multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions to large e-commerce retailers and brands. The company was founded by James Alastair Campbell McDermott, Jeff Green and Air R. Engelberg in September 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

