Hyper Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $109,228.23 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $109,228.23 and approximately $4,505.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00074344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00148726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,634.91 or 0.99928582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.13 or 0.06816130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.50 or 0.00786340 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

