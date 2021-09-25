Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,999.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 69,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.