HSBC Upgrades CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) to Hold

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $1.10 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDHSF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $0.85.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

