HSBC Upgrades CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) to Hold

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $1.10 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDHSF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $0.85.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
