Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $11.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $129,303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $46,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after buying an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

