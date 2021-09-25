HoDooi (HOD) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $1.26 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00070710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00106443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00143059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,646.84 or 0.99945787 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.14 or 0.06731051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.26 or 0.00766962 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.