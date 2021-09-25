HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPC. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

PRPC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

