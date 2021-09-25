HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

XMMO stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $89.13.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.