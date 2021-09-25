HighTower Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

