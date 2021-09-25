HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,038 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

