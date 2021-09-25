HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

