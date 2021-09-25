HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 2,069,519 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,643,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10,230.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 1,646,071 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 939.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 722,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 652,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.51. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.