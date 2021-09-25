Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.71 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $22.13 million and $1.84 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00011034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00129808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043253 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

