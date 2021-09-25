Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post $116.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.13 million and the lowest is $116.70 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $87.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $488.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $492.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $491.99 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

