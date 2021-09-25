Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s (HENKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HENKY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

