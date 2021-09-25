Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Gap Up to $12.41

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.83. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

