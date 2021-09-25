Head to Head Survey: BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSNQ) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSNQ) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BroadVision alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BroadVision and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 9 17 0 2.65

Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $163.58, suggesting a potential upside of 25.93%.

Profitability

This table compares BroadVision and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 11.82% 13.81% 8.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BroadVision and Electronic Arts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision $5.05 million 0.00 -$7.00 million N/A N/A Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.57 $837.00 million $4.54 28.61

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than BroadVision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of BroadVision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats BroadVision on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic commerce business solutions. It offers products under the brand name of Clearvale, Vmoso, and BroadVision9. The company was founded by Pehong Chen in May 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services; licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.