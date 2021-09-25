H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stake Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $35.34 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

