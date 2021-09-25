HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.88. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

