Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

GHLD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.30. 31,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,269. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

