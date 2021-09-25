GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 138,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,145,656 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSKY shares. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.71.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

