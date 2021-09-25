Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,075 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American International Group were worth $33,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in American International Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.