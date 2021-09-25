Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Centene were worth $32,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

