Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $34,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $299.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

