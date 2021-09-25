Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 221.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

