Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 104,582 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,045,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

