Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

