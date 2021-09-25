Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 693,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,854 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 33,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 116.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 75,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 124.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 403,583 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

INTC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. 12,970,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,047,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

