Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $23.25 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,684 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.