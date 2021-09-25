Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $22.55 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 334.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 158,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. 3,486,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,635. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

