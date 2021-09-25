Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $25,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 5,414,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.